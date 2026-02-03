Hi friends,

Islam vs. Western Civilization

I posted about this last November and the situation is growing more dire.

Here are some recent items/sources for you to be aware of. The original post with the overall picture is here, www.rationalamerican.org/p/islam-vs-western-civilization.

Defending Our Republic.com

BanSharia.com

This is a Muslim/Islamic booklet (English starts on page 16.): An Explanatory Memorandum On the General Strategic Goal for the Group In North America

An introduction and Explanation (summary) is here, INTRODUCTION and EXPLANATION.

The Islam 20-year plan:

Islamists soliciting students in high school in Wylie, Texas, https://www.facebook.com/reel/1457293056399214



x.com/AmyMek/status/2018575411471597816?s=20

Please check out the websites as well as the posts.

These resources will continue to be updated, so keep checking back.

Be informed. Share information. Engage locally.

Call to Action

Share information with others

Contact your local, state and federal representatives

Ask hard questions about: Parallel legal systems Enclave developments Free-speech limitations Religious exemptions replacing equal law

Attend community meetings

Stay informed and engaged

Freedom survives only when citizens defend it.

Silence is surrender. Awareness is armor. Action preserves liberty.

Additional sources:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

