Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

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Arthur Nimz's avatar
Arthur Nimz
Mar 30

Ellen.

Islam and the underlying Sharia law is a political system of governance for believers. Religious freedom in America does not mean adopting a religion that advocates replacing the US constitution with another form of legal governance.

Iran is a theocracy: a form of government where religious leaders hold supreme authority, and state law is based on religious doctrine. It is characterized by the belief in divine guidance, with officials (often clergy) managing daily affairs. This is incompatible with the US constitution.

There is no separation between church and state. Islam and the government of Iran are one. There is no tolerance of other religions in Iran. Criticizing the government of Iran is tantamount to blaspheming Allah (their version of the one true God) and is punishable by death.

Sharia law is "derived" from the Quran by the radical clergy. Here's a recent example:

The Muslim/Socialist mayor of New York City attended a Muslim prayer service where the Imam prayed that Allah make them among those who await the Mahdi and are martyred before him, adding that through the hands of the Mahdi “comes the relief for the believers and the killing of the infidels by your sword.” The religious clergy take the Quranic verses often cited to argue that Muslims are commanded to kill infidels out of context to support their righteous political terrorism. Those verses are found in Surah At-Tawbah (Chapter 9) and Surah Al-Baqarah (Chapter 2), are often referred to as "sword verses." That’s how they corrupt the Quran to rationalize righteous terrorism. It has happened in Christianity too.

Infidel refers to someone who rejects or disbelieves in the oneness of Allah and the message of Prophet Muhammad. Martyrs who kill infidels will enjoy favor with Allah. That’s how they corrupt the Quran and rationalize terrorism.

Muhammad passed away in 625 leaving no clear successor to the Islamic political entity. Arguments began about who would succeed the Prophet as the political/spiritual leader.

One group argued that an election should be made to decide who would be the next leader. They eventually became known as the Sunni. The other group wanted the blood relatives of the Prophet to succeed him. They are the Shia. They have been fighting each other for 1400 years. The last time was the Iraq-Iran war.

Iran is Shia. Iraq is Sunni. Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 hijackers were Sunni. What do they have in common? Sharia law,. Evil by any other name is still evil. Death to America has been their prayer to their false god since 1979.

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