Hi friends and fellow Texans,

In November 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation claiming to “designate” the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. The language is strong and attention-grabbing. But legally, its effect is far more limited than claimed.

The document is a proclamation—not a statute, not a court ruling, and not a federal designation. It relies on existing Texas law (including references to provisions like Texas Penal Code §22.07 on terroristic threats) and serves primarily as a policy statement directing state agencies to operate within authority they already have. It does not create new law, and it does not carry the legal force of a federal terrorism designation. Under U.S. law, only the federal government—through the State Department—can formally designate a foreign terrorist organization. A governor does not have that authority, and a state-level declaration does not trigger federal penalties, sanctions, or immigration consequences.

This becomes clearer when viewed alongside other widely discussed Texas actions. For example, Texas HB 4211 (2025), signed by Abbott, was heavily promoted as addressing or even “banning” so-called “Sharia compounds.” In reality, no - just another sound bite. The law regulates certain housing and contractual arrangements—requiring transparency and ensuring disputes are governed by U.S. law. It is fundamentally a consumer protection and property law measure, not a prohibition on Sharia.

Similarly, earlier legislation often cited in this context—Texas HB 45 (2017)—does not ban Sharia law. It simply ensures that no foreign or religious legal system can be applied in Texas courts if it conflicts with constitutional rights. That standard already exists under U.S. law and applies broadly to all non-U.S. legal frameworks, not just one religion.

Taken together, these examples show a consistent pattern: the public messaging is broader than the legal substance. The proclamation uses the language of terrorism designation but does not create one. HB 4211 was framed as targeting religious systems but instead addresses contract and property structures. HB 45 is often described as banning Sharia, yet it merely reinforces constitutional limits already in place.

This distinction is not just theoretical—it is being tested in court. Following the 2025 proclamation, CAIR and related parties filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the governor exceeded state authority and infringed on constitutional protections, including due process and free speech. The case underscores the central legal point: terrorism designation authority rests with the federal government, not the states.

So. Abbott’s proclamation and related legislative messaging reflect political positioning and policy direction, but they do not amount to a legally binding terrorist designation under U.S. law. The underlying statutes cited are real, but their scope is narrower and more limited than the rhetoric often suggests.

This danger has been known about for decades, long before this, which should have been a wake-up call.

The Holy Land Foundation trial (2007–2008) was the largest terrorism-financing prosecution in U.S. history, resulting in the conviction of a Texas-based charity and its leaders for providing material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors presented extensive documentary, financial, and surveillance evidence, including materials seized during investigations. Among those documents was the “Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America,” which was entered into evidence as a government exhibit during the case. The memorandum was not itself the criminal charge, but was used by prosecutors to provide context regarding alleged networks, associations, and strategic outlooks connected to the defendants.

Read this 16-page document to learn about ‘civilizational jihad’.

Islam Explanatory Memorandum 17.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

While state-level proclamations may overstate their legal authority, the concerns driving them are not without foundation—and they are not confined to political rhetoric. At the federal level, Congress has formally examined “The Muslim Brotherhood’s Global Threat,” highlighting its international reach, ideological influence, and connections to affiliated networks. More concretely, the U.S. government has already designated specific Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations after determining they provided material support to groups such as Hamas.

These Federal actions underscore a critical distinction and show that the issue itself is taken seriously at the highest levels of government. A congressional hearing titled “The Muslim Brotherhood’s Global Threat” examined the organization’s international reach and influence, while more recent federal actions have gone further—formally designating specific Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations due to findings that they provided material support to groups like Hamas.

Public concern, grounded in evidence, deserves prompt and serious attention—and effective action requires constitutional authority, precision, and accountability. The risk, as identified in federal findings, must be addressed—within the legal framework that governs how such threats.

Note: Sharia, the law of Islam, is not compatible with the U.S. Constitution or the Texas Constitution. Islam is not just a religion. The religion aspect is only 14% of Islam.

Sources:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

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