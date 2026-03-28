Hi friends,

Over the past several days, something important has shifted in the Iran conflict—but it’s not the kind of shift that comes with a headline saying “It’s over.”

Instead, what we’re seeing is more subtle, and in some ways more meaningful. The situation hasn’t become calm, but it has become more structured. The chaos is now happening alongside ‘The Art of the Deal’: pressure, positioning, and subtle (but significant) attempts to create the best outcome.

That means progress!

One of the clearest signs of that shift is how the timeline itself has changed. What started as a very short window—first 48 hours, then five days—has now been extended into something closer to early April. That tells us that what looked like a hard deadline is really being used as leverage. The pressure is being managed in a way that leaves room for behind-the-scenes progress.

And there is progress.

Countries that initially kept their distance are stepping in. Pakistan, in particular, has emerged as a key intermediary, with Turkey and Egypt also involved. That shows this is not just a two-sided conflict—it’s a broader diplomatic effort, though it’s uncertain and unofficial.

The conflict itself hasn’t slowed down. There are still strikes and responses. The Strait of Hormuz as a major focal point brings the entire world into the picture, whether it wants to be involved or not.

Because once you get to Hormuz, you’re no longer just talking about a regional conflict—you’re talking about energy.

And that’s really where this story deepens.

Oil is reacting, as it always does when supply routes are threatened. But the longer-term pressure is coming from natural gas and LNG, especially with disruptions tied to Qatar. That’s where the difference between countries becomes more visible. The United States is still affected—no one escapes global oil pricing—but it enters this situation from a much stronger position as a net energy exporter. Europe, on the other hand, is far more exposed, because it relies more heavily on imports and has fewer buffers when supply tightens.

That difference isn’t just economic. It’s strategic.

Iran is, of course, unsettled. The long-standing supreme leader is gone, and a successor has been named, but real authority appears far less clear than it was before. Leadership that may look stable on paper can still be uncertain in practice, especially with the multiple factions involved. And that can make ‘what leadership’ questions arise, affecting everything from military decisions to negotiation posture.

Looking at the full picture, what emerges is a phase where pressure is still being applied—militarily, economically, and diplomatically—and where that pressure is also beginning to open negotiations. Not formal talks, not a signed agreement, but the early shaping of what could eventually become one.

And that’s worth paying attention to!

Because conflicts like this don’t usually end in a single moment. They transition and reach a point where continuing down the same path becomes unsustainable. That’s when alternatives start to take shape.

Are we approaching that moment now; how close might it be?

That doesn’t mean the outcome is decided. There’s still real risk here. The situation could escalate further. Miscalculations are always possible. And there is no confirmed agreement on the core issue that sits underneath all of this: Iran’s nuclear trajectory.

But it does mean the situation is not spinning without direction.

There is now a visible interplay between force and diplomacy, between escalation and restraint, between pressure and possibility.

Perhaps that’s where the real turning point is.

Hope for a ‘happy ending’.

If this ends the best way it possibly can, it won’t look like a dramatic victory. It will look like something quieter and more durable. It will mean the pressure applied here led not to a wider war, but to a narrowing of risk. It could mean Iran steps back from the nuclear threshold, not because it was forced overnight, but because the cost of continuing became too high to ignore. It could mean critical energy routes stabilize before deeper damage is done, and that countries that once hesitated are forced to take a more realistic view of both security and dependence.

For the United States, it could reinforce the advantage of energy strength in a world where supply disruptions can reshape entire regions. For Europe, it may serve as another reminder that energy policy and national security are inseparable. And for the region itself, the best outcome wouldn’t be triumph—it would be a more stable balance, where fewer actors are willing to test how far escalation can go.

That outcome isn’t guaranteed.

But now, it feels like something that is within reach.

And that seems to mean good progress, but bear in mind, it’s subject to sudden turns.

Sources:

Reuters – Iran expected to respond to U.S. proposal

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/irans-response-us-peace-proposal-expected-friday-source-says-2026-03-27/

Reuters – Trump extends deadline / Hormuz pressure

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-pauses-attacks-irans-energy-plants-says-talks-are-going-well-2026-03-26/

Reuters – Chinese ships turn back in Hormuz (shipping disruption)

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-ships-halt-attempt-exit-hormuz-despite-iran-safe-passage-assurances-2026-03-27/

Reuters – G7 demands halt to attacks / global impact

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/g7-foreign-ministers-demand-an-end-attacks-civilians-iran-war-2026-03-27/

Guardian Live – escalation, Hormuz disruption, energy shock

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/mar/27/iran-war-live-updates-trump-negotiations-bombing-hormuz-energy-oil-prices-middle-easthttps://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/mar/27/iran-war-live-updates-trump-negotiations-bombing-hormuz-energy-oil-prices-middle-east

Guardian – continued strikes and regional spread

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/mar/26/iran-war-live-updates-trump-deal-us-military-strikes-israel-lebanon-hezbollah

Times of India – deadline extension + oil market reaction

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/middle-east/trump-extends-hormuz-deadline-even-as-strikes-continue-oil-prices-ease-whats-happening-in-us-israel-vs-iran-war/articleshow/129839061.cms

Wikipedia (overview with cited sources) – 2026 Hormuz crisis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Strait_of_Hormuz_crisis

Wikipedia (overview with cited sources) – Strait of Hormuz importance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strait_of_Hormuz

Reuters (summary listing) – Mojtaba Khamenei as successor

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/khameneis-hardline-son-mojtaba-appointed-irans-new-leader-pope-leo-warns-middle-2026-03-09/

Wikipedia (with multiple cited sources) – succession details

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Iranian_supreme_leader_election

ABC News (live updates citing officials)

https://abc7.com/live-updates/iran-war-news-trump-strikes-delay-israel-middle-east-oil/18756340/entry/18758073

Foundation for Defense of Democracies summary (multi-source)

https://www.fdd.org/overnight-brief/march-27-2026/

Fizzles, Fears, and Flip Flops

Palestine condemns Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!