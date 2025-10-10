Hi friends,

I’m sure you are very aware that our America is suffering from divisiveness. And I’m sure you know that’s bad. ‘United we stand. Divided we fall.’

The globalists work hard to divide us. That makes it easier to succeed at their New World Order.

Each of us has the power to make a positive impact. “Let’s roll.”

I want to share a thoughtful piece written by my friend Nancy White, who graciously gave me permission to repost it here. Her words struck me because they focus not on partisan battles but on the deeper habits and assumptions that keep Americans divided.

Nancy reminds us that unity doesn’t mean uniformity—it means reclaiming our common ground and rejecting the cultural traps that pit neighbor against neighbor. In today’s climate, that message feels more important than ever.

Here is her essay in full:

(Minor edits for clarity.)

10 Societal Norms to Change in 2025 for American Unity

To unite Americans and resist division sown by political and corporate elites, we must challenge societal norms that keep us fractured. Here are ten norms to rethink in 2025 for a stronger, less manipulated nation:

1. Polarization as Default:

The habit of reducing issues to “us vs. them” (left vs. right, red vs. blue) fuels conflict. Let’s normalize nuanced discussions, focusing on shared goals like economic opportunity, public safety, and strong families—not tribal loyalty.

2. Media as Truth Arbiter:

Blind trust in corporate media hands elites the power to shape narratives. Encourage cross-referencing primary sources, independent outlets, and raw data to see through narrative-driven stories.

3. Outrage Culture:

Reacting with instant anger, often amplified by algorithms, keeps us divided. Promote pausing, reflecting, and engaging in dialogue to defuse manufactured conflicts.

4. Identity Politics Over Unity:

Prioritizing group identities (race, gender, etc.) over shared American values creates wedges. While respecting differences, emphasize universal principles—liberty, fairness, opportunity—to bridge divides. [Going back to Constitutional declarations.]

5. Blind Trust in Institutions:

Unquestioning faith in government, corporations, or NGOs enables elite exploitation. Demand transparency through public audits and open decision-making to limit manipulation—while remembering that healthy institutions still serve a purpose.

6. Consumerism as Identity:

Defining self-worth through brands or consumption distracts from collective issues. Shift to community-building—local initiatives, volunteering—to unite across class lines.

7. Cancel Culture:

Fear of ostracism for dissenting views stifles debate. Normalize forgiveness and open discourse, allowing disagreement without punishment to counter elite-driven fearmongering.

8. Short-Term Thinking:

Obsession with quick wins or instant gratification ignores long-term challenges. Promote strategic focus on sustainable reforms in education, infrastructure, or the economy to align us toward common goals.

9. Echo Chambers:

Staying in ideological bubbles, online or off, reinforces division. Encourage engaging with diverse perspectives—through social media platforms such as X, community forums, or in-person conversations—to break down silos.

10. Apathy Toward Civic Duty:

Disengagement from local governance lets elites dominate. Normalize active participation—voting, attending town halls, or joining civic groups. Even small actions matter: school board elections or water district meetings often see less than 10% turnout.

Changing these norms starts at the grassroots - starts with you and me. Host community dialogues, teach media literacy, and reject divisive rhetoric. Unity doesn’t come from slogans, but from tackling shared challenges together—inequality, crumbling infrastructure, education—while resisting narratives designed to fragment us. No group has a monopoly on truth; collaboration across perspectives is the path forward. Let’s build a culture of critical thinking, civic responsibility, and resilience against manipulation.

-Nancy White

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

