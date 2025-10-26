Hi friends,

Election Trust or Manufactured Panic?

This week the New York Times published a dramatic story about the Justice Department monitoring elections in California and New Jersey. The implication was that federal observers were something new or threatening. In reality, DOJ was simply responding to Republican election officials’ complaints in six counties about issues like unsecured ballot storage and missing sign-in logs. Election monitoring has happened for decades under both parties. Even Los Angeles County’s registrar admitted that observers are a normal practice across the country.

What this shows is not a shocking abuse of power, but rather a media habit of portraying ordinary oversight as dangerous—especially when conservatives call for accountability. That tension between oversight and overreach is a theme we see in many areas today.

Shutdowns, Spending, and a $38 Trillion Debt

While the DOJ story grabbed attention, two numbers matter even more: the federal debt has passed $38 trillion, and the average cost of family health insurance will hit $27,000 next year. As Chris Stirewalt points out, this shutdown is historic: Democrats are using it not to cut spending, but to demand more. That flips the old script, since Republicans once used shutdowns to push back against deficits..

The truth is that both parties have learned voters dislike fiscal discipline, so spending keeps climbing. Healthcare costs keep rising—partly because of new treatments like weight-loss drugs, but also because of a broken, subsidy-driven system. Oversight of runaway costs keeps getting lost in the rush for political wins.

The Control Grid: Robotics and Climate Policy

Patrick Wood warns in Agenda Weekly that the merging of robotics, AI, and climate control policies could create a permanent “control grid.” In theory, new technology should help citizens. But when mixed with central planning and climate mandates, technology often becomes a tool for monitoring and restricting people. The risk is that crises—whether climate, health, or financial—become excuses for expanding centralized power.

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud

Recent comments by politicians like Jay Jones and Katie Porter confirm what many suspected: policies once hidden behind careful language are now defended openly. Redistribution, centralized control, and permanent government growth are no longer quiet goals—they are said out loud. In other words, what once would have been criticized as government overreach is now being treated as normal.

Protecting Farmland and Food Security

One area where oversight has made a comeback is in agriculture. Rep. Harriet Hageman highlighted new USDA rules that end subsidies for solar panels on prime farmland and ban the use of panels made by foreign adversaries. With farmland disappearing at alarming rates—Tennessee alone has lost 1.2 million acres over the past 30 years—these changes put food security and rural traditions ahead of subsidized industrial projects.

Contrast this with the Biden administration’s Western Solar Plan, which opened millions of acres to developers, often hurting ranchers, wildlife, and rural communities. The question is simple: will America protect its food supply and sovereignty, or treat farmland as just another piece of the climate agenda?

TrumpRx: A Different Model

Not all news is discouraging. The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House launched a new TrumpRx drug-buying site, along with a pricing deal with Pfizer. Unlike the complicated subsidy system in healthcare, TrumpRx is designed to deliver straightforward savings for consumers through transparency and direct negotiation.

This offers a clear contrast: one path relies on mandates and subsidies, while the other shows a businesslike effort to get real value to people.

So. Choosing Oversight Over Overreach

From elections to healthcare, farmland to technology, Americans keep facing the same choice: will we accept government overreach disguised as protection, or demand true oversight that safeguards freedom? Media often exaggerates fear, politicians too often spend without restraint, and farmland too easily becomes a bargaining chip in climate fights. But there are alternatives—policies that protect property rights, reduce costs, and focus on citizens.

The decisions we make today will determine whether America’s future is weighed down by surveillance and debt—or shaped by accountability, sovereignty, and liberty.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

