Hi friends,

The Global Migration Agenda Hits Home

While Americans debate border policy, a larger framework is quietly shaping decisions: the UN Global Compact for Migration. It champions "freedom of movement" as a human right and discourages criticism of immigration policy—labeling dissent as xenophobic.

Meanwhile, cities across the U.S. are buckling under the weight of illegal immigration—overcrowded shelters, stressed hospitals, and rising crime. Assimilation is discouraged, and newcomers are often urged to retain their identity over integrating into American society. Every American is paying a price - in tax dollars and in freedoms.

NGOs and leftist policymakers celebrate multiculturalism not as a bridge, but as a barrier to unity. They’re reshaping the culture without asking permission.

Something strange is happening just north of Dallas. A development known as EPIC City is planned—marketed as a tech-forward, inclusive "smart city" grounded in Islamic values and backed by foreign investors.

Local residents? Mostly left in the dark. Zoning permissions passed quietly. Land acquired discreetly. The developers? Tied to global Islamic networks. The result? A proposed community that may operate by a separate set of cultural rules or Sharia law.

This isn’t about housing. It’s about transformation.

Schools Teaching Hate While Americans Are Lectured on Tolerance

There is well-documented evidence that Islamic textbooks used abroad—and in some American Islamic schools—openly promote hatred of Jews, Christians, and non-Muslims. These materials encourage children to view "infidels" as enemies and, in extreme cases, glorify martyrdom and jihad.

A 2018 report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE) found Saudi, Palestinian, and Qatari textbooks praising violence and describing non-Muslims as subhuman.

These curricula are sometimes imported into private Islamic schools in the West, where oversight is minimal to nonexistent. The danger isn't only overseas—it's here.

Former FBI agent John Guandolo has been warning about this for years. His briefings to law enforcement and public officials documented how Islamic doctrine is being used by some groups as a blueprint for cultural conquest. Guandolo argued that these schools, mosques, and cultural centers often teach one message in English—and a very different one in Arabic.

While his organization is no longer active and many mainstream agencies have distanced themselves, his concerns highlight what some regard as a suppressed but important conversation. Critics argue that his work was unfairly dismissed, reflecting a broader pattern of silencing views that challenge narratives.

He is not alone. Whistleblowers and defectors have sounded alarms. Yet few in government listen. Why? Would confronting it, going against the ideological narrative get them canceled too? Fear is a powerful weapon.

Financial and Legal Tools Used to Enforce Ideology

While schools shape minds, financial systems and legal frameworks are weaponized to shape behavior:

Sharia-compliant banking is being folded into ESG scoring systems. This includes mandatory "zakat" (charitable donations), which have sometimes been linked to groups with radical ties.

Lawfare is rising. Americans who question these systems face lawsuits, cancel culture, and regulatory punishment.

Speech laws in Europe and Canada now prosecute "Islamophobia" as hate speech. Activists are pushing for the same here.

Globalist Strategy: Cultural Disruption, Centralized Control

This is not a coincidence. This Tierney's Real News article describes it plainly:

Globalists seek to dissolve traditional values and replace them with centralized control systems that benefit elites. It’s no secret and certainly no ‘conspiracy theory’. Think: 15-minute cities, digital IDs, unelected regulatory bodies, and centralized social credit systems. The push for these, and more, is well-known.

To do this, they protect and fund movements that erode national and moral foundations. Sometimes it's ideological radicals; sometimes it's corporate interests. Often, it's both. These forces fund immigration waves, climate controls, and anti-sovereignty campaigns—not because they care about justice, but because they gain money, control, or power. The World Economic Forum is a strong example. They clearly state the ‘elites’ should control the world, up to and including food distribution.

Meanwhile, many immigrants settle in self-segregated enclaves, sometimes by choice and sometimes due to religious mandates. Whether it’s Sharia-based city planning (as seen with EPIC City), or ethnic enclaves where English is optional, assimilation is vanishing. Many migrants are not here to become part of the American exceptionalism.

What Happened to Equal Rights?

Every minority group—religious, ethnic, or sexual—has its advocates. Often, those advocates are aggressive, vocal, even militant. Yet the Christian majority and white citizens, particularly those expressing traditional values, are increasingly blamed, silenced, mocked, and prosecuted.

Why the double standard?

Why is public expression of Islamic identity celebrated, while Christian bakers, teachers, or parents are shamed, harmed, and sued?

The answer may lie in ideological dominance. Over time, many institutions have adopted a worldview that redefines ‘equity’ in practice to mean preferential treatment for select identities under the banner of inclusion—often excluding others.

The Bottom Line: Two Halves of a Whole

Radicals are the battering ram. Globalists are the architects.

The radicals bring the pressure—culturally, spiritually, economically, even politically.

The globalists bring the structure—through international policy, finance, and media.

Together, they form two halves of a coordinated effort to dismantle Western civic life and replace it with a system that consolidates power away from the people.

Recent anti-ICE riots are a prime example. These protests against deporting illegal aliens were not spontaneous grassroots actions. They were organized, financed, and supported by powerful interests—some with open hostility toward America. Their goal? To sow chaos, foster division, and weaken national cohesion, all while cloaking their intentions in moral or humanitarian language.

What has been framed as localized dissent over immigration policy is now under FBI and other investigation as an organized, funded campaign—with domestic advocacy groups and possible foreign actors working together. This is a classic case of ideological capture and astroturfing, where expert organizers and deep-pocketed donors turn social frustration into strategic action.

You don’t need to look far to see that:

Migration has been politicized.

Speech and thought are being policed.

Schools teach self-hate to Americans, and radicalism to others.

Global elites enrich themselves while communities fracture.

To Sum It Up

Islam is but one example of the migration groups to be concerned about. Cartels such as the Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment complexes (and more) is another. Financial and legal support for the pro-Palestine protests are another example. All are anti- what America stands for.

America isn't just under attack from the outside. It is being reprogrammed from the inside. (We’ve heard that America will be taken over without a shot being fired.) The useful idiots may scream the loudest, but it's the architects behind them manipulating the puppets’ strings.

What to do? Know the playbook. Defend local sovereignty. Expose ideological capture. And speak the truth—before you can't.

Sources

Related sources:

· Pro-Palestinian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden's biggest donors

· "This Is Soros Funded?" - LA ICE Riot’s Billionaire Backing Sparks OUTRAGE

· Koch Network

· FBI to investigate funding of the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests; organizations involved

· Activist group with alleged CCP accused of funding anti-ICE protests

· Understanding Terrorism and National Security Threats

· Law Enforcement Intelligence

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

The battle for our God-given freedoms is always just starting.

Subscribe at RationalAmerican.org for more facts, insights, and uncensored commentary.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims are based on publicly available sources and are presented as political analysis, not legal conclusions. No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual or organization unless supported by formal public record.

The views expressed reflect my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, readers are encouraged to verify details using the official sources linked above. References to third-party material are included for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to ensure appropriate context and clarity.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!