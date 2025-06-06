Hi friends,

Just a quick note for now. I saw a couple of polls, and it made me curious.

Surprise, surprise - poll results are somewhat dependent on who is polling. I never considered it before, just don’t pay much attention to polls. The percentages may be 100% accurate - depending on what demographic they polled. Ohhh….

Another little surprise. CBS Austin published this, Trump's approval rating hits new high as 50% of voters say America is on the right track.

Here’s a chart to give you an idea of the variances. Tells me it’s not worth paying much attention. *

* The difference missing (when it totals less than 100%) are the undecided.

Overview:

March 2025: Trump's approval ratings hovered around the mid-40s, with some polls showing a slight positive net approval. (New York Magazine)

April 2025: There was a noticeable decline in approval ratings, with several polls indicating net negative approval ranging from -18% to -20%.

May 2025: Some polls, like Rasmussen Reports, showed a rebound in approval ratings to 50%, while others, such as Reuters/Ipsos and Gallup, continued to reflect net negative approval. (Reuters)

Trend Analysis

March : Favorability hovered in the mid-40s to low 50s.

April : Approval dropped across multiple polls, reflecting economic uncertainty, market volatility, and media alarmism. (Trump made the announcement about tariffs April 2nd.)

May : Recovery in markets and positive messaging on trade yielded net-positive results in several right-leaning and independent polls.

June (to date): Rasmussen and Morning Consult show Trump above 48%, with some polls citing a surge in optimism about the country's direction.

Despite poll-to-poll variance (common due to sample differences), Trump’s average approval rating has rebounded following a dip in April. The latest data suggests voters are responding positively to signs of economic stability and global negotiations.

It’ll be interesting to see if this positive trend continues.

