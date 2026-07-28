Hi friends,

One of the themes that keeps appearing in my research is that whether we’re talking about AI data centers in Texas, new manufacturing plants in the Midwest, or a research station on the moon, the question is increasingly the same: Where will the reliable electricity come from? The moon may be 240,000 miles away, but the lesson is surprisingly close to home. Energy isn’t just supporting the future anymore—it’s becoming the foundation of it. Energy is the common denominator behind economic growth, technological leadership, and national security.

When I first saw the headline that NASA and the Department of Energy plan to build a nuclear reactor on the moon, I wondered what problems would that solve.

If you’ve been following my articles over the past year, you’ve probably noticed that almost everything we’ve talked about keeps coming back to energy.

AI data centers need it. New manufacturing plants need it. Water systems need it. Hospitals need it. Military bases need it. And now… even future moon missions need it. Different locations and purposes. Same challenge.

The moon actually helps explain the problem better than Earth does. A lunar night lasts about 14 Earth days, so solar panels alone can’t keep everything running. There are no power lines to plug into and no neighboring utility to call if something goes wrong.

NASA’s answer? A compact nuclear reactor that can quietly produce electricity around the clock for years.

We’ve spent months discussing AI data centers, the strain they’re placing on our electric grid, and why companies are suddenly interested in nuclear power again. Whether it’s a server farm outside Dallas or a research station on the moon, the need is remarkably similar: dependable electricity every hour of every day.

That’s why we’re hearing more about nuclear energy lately. It’s about solving energy needs. Our economy increasingly depends on reliable, continuous power.

It also reminds us that energy is becoming America’s most important infrastructure.

Infrastructure has always been thought of as roads, bridges, airports, and railroads.

Today, without reliable power, AI stalls, manufacturing slows, communications fail, and even space exploration becomes impossible.

Reliable energy is becoming a strategic advantage, even national security.

The big question is ‘Where will the reliable electricity come from?’

Sources:

NASA – NASA, Department of Energy to Develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030

Official announcement of the NASA–DOE partnership, timeline, and goals for deploying a lunar fission reactor by 2030.

NASA, Department of Energy to Develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030 (NASA)

NASA – Fission Surface Power

Overview of the technology, why nuclear power is needed on the Moon, technical specifications, and long-term plans for Moon and Mars missions.

NASA Fission Surface Power Program (NASA)

U.S. Department of Energy – U.S. Department of Energy and NASA to Develop Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030

DOE’s announcement of the joint initiative and its role in developing, fueling, and preparing the reactor for launch.

DOE Announcement: Lunar Surface Reactor by 2030 (The Department of Energy’s Energy.gov)

NASA – Lunar Surface Technology

Overview of the technologies NASA is developing for long-term lunar operations, including nuclear power, robotics, and surface infrastructure.

NASA Lunar Surface Technology (NASA)

Reuters – NASA shifts toward permanent lunar infrastructure

A news overview of NASA’s broader Artemis strategy, including the move toward a permanent lunar base and nuclear power. (Reuters)

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land (8/13/2025)

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

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