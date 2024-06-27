Greetings:

The J6 Special Collection is an endeavor dedicated to seeking the truth about the events surrounding January 6, 2021. It is a collaborative effort between various individuals and organizations to compile and present information, data, and footage related to the day’s events. The collection aims to provide an accurate and comprehensive understanding of what happened on January 6, 2021.

Key Features

Thousands of crowdsourced video files

Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage

Dozens of police officer body cams

One True Timeline

Notable Entities

AJ Fischer: Creator and Producer of the documentary, a J6 defendant who knows more about the events on the West side of the Capitol

Goodwyn: A researcher on the autistic spectrum, responsible for compiling original information, data, and footage for the StopHate website

Catherine Engelbrecht: Co-founder of True the Vote, made it possible to showcase the film on Open.Ink as part of the J6 Collection

Gregg Phillips: Co-founder of True the Vote, helped make the film available on Open.Ink

Open.Ink

Open.Ink is a platform that provides access to thousands of documents across various topics, including the J6 Special Collection. The platform is dedicated to preserving important historical events and making them available to the public. The J6 Special Collection is one of the many collections featured on Open.Ink, along with other historical collections that have been heavily censored by the mainstream media and the American government.

Ray Epps Files Special Collection

The Ray Epps Files Special Collection is a short film that explores the actions of Ray Epps, a figure who was present on January 6, 2021. The film invites viewers to ponder his actions and includes a compilation of open-source media clips.

Proof of Perjury | The Truth About January 6 (Blaze TV) (8:54)

Blaze News releases footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6 proving that Special Agent David Lazarus committed perjury in the Oath Keepers trial.

As of December 2023, about 1,240 people had been arrested in connection with the attack, accused of crimes ranging from trespassing, a misdemeanor, to seditious conspiracy, a felony.

​ Agenda: Grinding America Down (2010) (1 hr 33 min)

Agenda is the most powerful expose of the communist, socialist, progressive attempt to take over America produced so far." Dr. Ted Baehr, Movieguide. Winner of the $101,000 grand prize for Best of Festival at the SAICFF.

"State of Control", the control society is increasingly becoming a reality.

What is the price of convenience?

The CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and the digital passport can make our lives easier and more efficient. But new international legislation shows that the purpose of these possibilities has far-reaching, and negative, implications for our privacy.

In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. It compiles the range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture about the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can't be ignored.

Out of the Shadows (2020): "Out of the Shadows" is a documentary film that delves into the hidden forces and manipulation within the mainstream media and Hollywood. The film suggests that a powerful elite controls information and narratives to shape public perception and behavior. It explores topics such as propaganda, mind control, and the influence of secret societies. The documentary features interviews with former insiders, including stuntman and filmmaker Mike Smith, who directed the film. It aims to awaken viewers to the alleged corruption and deceit prevalent in the entertainment industry and mainstream news outlets.

Into the Light (2022): "Into the Light" is a sequel to "Out of the Shadows" and continues the exploration of hidden truths and societal manipulation. This film focuses on the broader implications of media control and the impact on global events and politics. It delves deeper into the interconnectedness of various powerful entities and their influence on world affairs. The documentary aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the forces at play behind the scenes and encourages viewers to seek the truth and question mainstream narratives. Interviews with experts and insiders are used to shed light on these issues, promoting awareness and critical thinking among the audience.

IndoctriNATION, free (30:36) (Nov 17, 2016)

Are the public schools an educational “neutral zone,” or a humanistic program designed to undermine the influence of the Church and the family?

Died Suddenly (1:08:21) (2022)

Why do we never believe them? For centuries, the global elite have broadcast their intentions to depopulate the world - even to the point of carving them into stone. And yet… we never seem to believe them.

Democrats questioning election results (9:58)

Democrats Know Computers Manipulate Elections (2:27)

Songs

Danny Gokey sings My America - Beautiful​

The Government Can (3-minute song)

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."

-Edmund Burke

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

