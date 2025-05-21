Hi friends,

5/21/2025

Here’s an update from Texas Scorecard to the 5/20/2025 article below.

🏘️ Blue Ridge Disannexes Muslim-Owned Properties

On May 13, 2025, the Blue Ridge City Council voted to disannex two properties owned by Muslim developers, which were slated for development into communities known as Baladeyah and Qariyah of Princeton. This decision came after months of public opposition and the swearing-in of three new council members who campaigned against these developments. The disannexation removes these properties from the city's jurisdiction but keeps them within its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), allowing the city to retain some control over future developments.

Developers, including former Irving Mayor Herbert Gears representing Hamra Homes, expressed surprise at the disannexation, noting they were initially encouraged to annex into the city and were not notified about the disannexation vote. Gears stated, "We do not have an issue with being disannexed. It wasn’t our idea to begin with."

Local residents voiced concerns about the potential strain on city infrastructure, the possibility of religious segregation, and the impact on local governance. Roger Little, a local church trustee, remarked, "It’s the one thing that brought this community together."

5/20/2025

EPIC City: Overview

Introduction

EPIC City is a proposed 402-acre mixed-use development near Josephine, Texas, initiated by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). The project aims to include over 1,000 homes, a mosque, a K-12 faith-based school, a community college, parks, retail spaces, and senior living facilities. Managed by Community Capital Partners (CCP), a for-profit entity established by EPIC members, the development has become a focal point of political and legal scrutiny.

Timeline of Key Events

May 2024: Dr. Yasir Qadhi speaks at the "Mercy to Mankind" conference in Warren, Michigan, discussing the growth of Islam in the U.S. and the role of American freedoms in facilitating religious practice. He emphasized that American freedoms allow Muslims to speak openly and organize without fear, stating that “they cannot shut our voices down,” and that this environment enables Muslims to become “more powerful than any entity and government on the face of this earth.”

February 2025 : EPIC City project details are publicly shared, highlighting plans for a Muslim-centric community.

February 2025 : City of Josephine clarifies that the proposed project is in an unincorporated area, not in the city. (See the City’s statement below.)

March 2025 : Texas Governor Greg Abbott expresses concerns about the project, suggesting it may violate state laws and potentially impose Sharia law. Attorney General Ken Paxton issues a Civil Investigative Demand to CCP, investigating potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws. The Texas Funeral Service Commission orders EPIC to cease unlicensed funeral services.(Office of the Attorney General)

April 2025 : Governor Abbott announces that construction on EPIC City has been halted, although developers state that construction had not yet commenced. Attorney General Paxton demands documents from Plano ISD related to potential connections with EPIC. (Texas Attorney General)

May 2025 : U.S. Senator John Cornyn announces that the Department of Justice has opened a federal civil rights investigation into EPIC City, focusing on potential religious discrimination. EPIC's attorney, Dan Cogdell, asserts that the investigations are politically motivated and that the project complies with all applicable laws. (The Washington Post)



Controversies and Allegations

Claims of Imposing Sharia Law

Governor Abbott and other officials have claimed that EPIC City intends to establish a community governed by Sharia law. EPIC representatives have refuted these claims, stating that the community will adhere to all local, state, and federal laws.

Allegations of Religious Discrimination

Senator Cornyn and others have raised concerns that EPIC City may discriminate against non-Muslims. Early promotional materials suggested sales would be limited to individuals contributing to the community's makeup, which critics interpreted as exclusionary. EPIC has since clarified that the community is open to all, regardless of religious affiliation. (The Real Deal, Dallas News)

Financial and Legal Scrutiny

The Texas State Securities Board is investigating whether CCP failed to comply with securities regulations. Additionally, the Texas Workforce Commission is examining potential violations of fair housing laws. (Dallas News)

There have been discussions and concerns regarding financial obligations tied to homeownership within the proposed EPIC City development. Specifically, reports indicate that homeowners may be required to make ongoing payments to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) or associated entities. These payments are structured similarly to homeowners association (HOA) fees, with a portion potentially allocated to the mosque or related organizations. This has raised questions about the inclusivity of the community and whether it might serve to discourage non-Muslim residents from purchasing homes in the development.

In response to these concerns, Texas lawmakers have taken legislative action. House Bill 4211 has passed both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate and is expected to be signed by Governor Abbott. The final text of the bill is here.

EPIC's Response

EPIC and CCP maintain that EPIC City is an inclusive development open to all individuals. They emphasize their commitment to transparency and legal compliance, inviting officials to engage in open dialogue to address concerns.

EPIC and its affiliates assert that the development aims to foster a diverse and inclusive community, adhering strictly to all legal requirements. EPIC City remains in the planning stages, with no actual construction begun. The project continues to face multiple investigations at both state and federal levels. (Dallas News) Here’s more information on CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations).

Opposing View

CAIR has also been the subject of controversy and criticism:

In 2007, it was listed (but never formally charged) as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial. CAIR has denied any wrongdoing.

Critics claim CAIR holds political biases and downplays global Islamist extremism. You can learn more on this at RAIR Foundation USA and https://x.com/AmyMek.

The United Arab Emirates designated CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a designation not shared by the U.S. or EU governments).

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

