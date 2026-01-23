Hi friends,

I’ve curated the below from several sources. This will give you an overview.

(January State of Play: Energy)

For years, energy policy in the United States was treated primarily as an environmental debate. Production versus protection. Fossil fuels versus renewables. Progress versus restraint. But as global conditions have shifted, energy has reemerged for what it has always been: a matter of national security.

Energy is not simply about what powers our homes. It determines the cost of living, the stability of industry, the reliability of defense systems, and the resilience of the national grid. Without dependable energy, nothing else — manufacturing, housing, transportation, or technological growth — can function consistently.

Recent years have made this reality difficult to ignore.

As electricity demand rises sharply — driven by data centers, artificial intelligence, electrification, and reshoring — the limitations of intermittent energy sources have become increasingly visible. Wind and solar can contribute to the grid, but they cannot anchor it. When weather conditions change or demand spikes, reliability must already be in place.

That reliability comes from baseload power.

This is where nuclear energy has returned to the center of serious policy discussion. Once sidelined by politics and fear, nuclear is now being reassessed through a more pragmatic lens. Modern nuclear technology offers consistent, carbon-free power capable of operating continuously — a requirement for a 21st-century economy.

Nuclear is not optional anymore — it is foundational.

Countries that understand this are moving quickly. China is constructing nuclear plants at record pace. France maintains one of the most stable grids in the world due to its nuclear backbone. Meanwhile, nations that dismantled reliable power sources in favor of ideology now face soaring costs and grid instability.

The United States sits at a crossroads.

Energy security also extends beyond electricity. Domestic oil and natural gas production remain essential for transportation, manufacturing, chemical processing, fertilizer, and national defense. Reducing dependence on foreign suppliers — especially adversarial ones — is not about rejecting global trade, but about avoiding strategic vulnerability.

Energy independence strengthens diplomacy. Nations with reliable domestic energy negotiate from stability rather than urgency.

Recent policy shifts suggest a growing recognition of this reality. Permitting reform, infrastructure acceleration, and renewed investment in domestic production reflect an understanding that abundance — not scarcity — underpins prosperity. Affordable energy lowers inflation, supports housing development, stabilizes food prices, and strengthens industrial capacity.

This is not an argument against environmental stewardship. It is an argument against fragility.

A resilient energy system is diversified, redundant, and reliable. It embraces innovation while acknowledging physics. It prioritizes results over narratives.

Energy security does not mean choosing one source over another. It means ensuring that Americans are never placed in a position where ideology overrides reliability.

As the nation repositions itself in a more competitive world, energy becomes the quiet constant beneath every strategy. Defense readiness, economic growth, technological leadership, and even global influence depend on it.

A strong nation cannot run on uncertainty.

It must be powered by stability.

Please note: Energy abundance must be pursued within constitutional guardrails — with transparency, lawful process, and respect for the citizens and property owners who bear the impact of these decisions.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

