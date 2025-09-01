Hi friends,

Most Americans have never heard the name Arabella Advisors, yet this Washington, D.C. ‘consulting firm’ quietly directs more political money than almost anyone else in the country. You don’t see their name on campaign ads or local ballot measures. Instead, you see hundreds of “pop-up” groups that look like independent grassroots movements. Behind many of them is the same financial machine: Arabella and its five funds.

You may have wondered who funds all the riots or who pays the lobbyists for bad ideas. Or maybe you’ve heard about Gates and Soros and Buffett, and their ‘foundations’ and ‘charities’…

What Is Arabella?

Arabella Advisors is a for-profit consulting company. But its real power comes from the nonprofit organizations it manages:

New Venture Fund (501c3)

Hopewell Fund (501c3)

Windward Fund (501c3)

Sixteen Thirty Fund (501c4)

North Fund (501c4)

Together, these five funds raised about $1.2 billion in 2023 and gave out nearly $1 billion in grants. On paper, each fund is a separate charity. In practice, they operate as different bank accounts inside one system, coordinated by Arabella.

Think of Arabella as the general contractor. The five funds are subcontractors. Each is hired to handle a particular job — whether that’s election law advocacy, abortion policy, or climate campaigns — but they all take direction from the same headquarters.

Each controlling entity - board of directors, CEO, whatever - have overlapping members. One big, powerful family.

How Does It Work?

The funds act as fiscal sponsors. That means they create and run projects that don’t exist as independent nonprofits. You might see a slick website or a petition drive with a name like “Protect Our Courts” or “Moms for Climate Action.” But legally, those groups don’t exist — they are internal accounts inside one of Arabella’s funds.

Donors send money to the fund. The fund spends it on the project. Arabella staff handle the HR, legal paperwork, and strategy. Donor names are never disclosed on public IRS filings, only the amounts. It’s a pass-through for the tax deduction to support

The result? Billion-dollar political campaigns disguised as scattered community movements.

Where the Money Comes From

Investigations and leaked reports show that George Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, the Ford Foundation, and other major progressive donors are among the backers. Donor anonymity is legal under IRS rules — Schedule B of Form 990 isn’t public — but it also means voters cannot see who is paying for the ideas pushed in their schools, courts, and elections.

For wealthy donors, Arabella offers a turnkey system: give the money, and the machine creates a project, hires staff, runs ads, and moves policy — all without the donor’s name attached.

(I’m in favor of donor names having anonymity. It works for conservatives too.)

Where the Money Goes

Arabella’s funds distribute money to:

Ballot measures on election laws, often to weaken voter ID and expand mail-in voting.

Court campaigns , including efforts to expand or “pack” the Supreme Court.

Abortion initiatives , including lobbying for taxpayer-funded abortion.

Climate mandates , pushing for federal and state green energy regulations.

Gun control advocacy , financing state and national restrictions.

Local fights, from district attorney races to school curriculum campaigns.

Because the funds all feed into overlapping grantees, a single campaign may appear to have support from half a dozen “independent” organizations. In reality, it’s the same donors’ money routed through different shells.

You can think of Arabella as the ‘parent’ company.

Why It Matters

This network isn’t just about money. It’s about centralized power hidden behind nonprofit law. Voters see dozens of groups, but they’re all part of the same machine. That creates the impression of a broad movement when, in truth, it’s a tightly managed campaign.

The scale is unprecedented. Many Americans know about PACs or super PACs, which are at least transparent about donors. What they don’t know is that a billion-dollar a year “dark money bank” exists for the political left — and it is Arabella.

The Broader Picture

To be clear: both left and right use nonprofits. Donor-advised funds on the right also allow anonymity. But Arabella is unique in its size, secrecy, and coordination. It shows how law can be used not just to fund good works, but to build an unelected influence system that touches every important issue: elections, courts, climate, guns, and social policy.

It raises a simple question: if Americans don’t know who is funding the campaigns that shape their freedoms, how can they make truly informed decisions?

That’s Arabella

Arabella Advisors and its five funds aren’t household names. That’s by design. They want the focus on the dozens of temporary groups they launch — not the billion-dollar machine running them. (‘No Kings’ seems to have been an Arabella ‘pop-up’.)

But if you see an ad for a “new grassroots coalition” or a campaign to change laws in your state, there’s a good chance Arabella money is behind it.

Now you know Arabella.

I highly recommend the book, ‘Arabella: The Dark Money Network of Leftist Billionaires Secretly Transforming America’, by Scott Walter.

Take Action: Please share this information with friends and neighbors. Awareness is the first step in countering hidden influence. And ask questions anytime a group pops up out of nowhere with polished ads and millions in backing — it may be part of the Arabella empire.

