Hi friends,

Another step in the right direction.

The Trump administration is making strides to hold people accountable.

Also, Making America Great Again.

Yes, gas is high right now and the other ‘stuff’ people are blaming on Iran’s evil being fought.

Personally, I’m having faith in the process. President Trump has done a LOT in less than 16 months.

Enjoy the below and, most importantly, get out and vote in November so liberals don’t take the House and have a field day again with impeachments. That would men no more progress on the MAGA agenda.

Under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the pace of resignations, indictments, and arrests is picking up speed. Yesterday, the UK Guardian covered the latest in a sneaky and deceptive story headlined, “Mayor of California city resigns over charges of being a foreign agent of China.” The Guardian’s story included all kinds of biographical information, but “forgot” to mention the mayor’s political affiliation. Can you guess what that means?

Arcadia is a Los Angeles suburb tucked against the rumpled green wall of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 13 miles from downtown. (Pop. 56,000.) Palm-lined boulevards slide past tidy ranch houses and understated mansions, shaded by an “urban forest” that the city calls its municipal tree canopy. On weekends, the air smells faintly of jasmine, dim sum, and fresh coffee as multigenerational families drift between Asian bakeries, old-school diners, and sleek bubble tea bars, reflecting a population that, over time, has become 59% Asian. The city’s name, Arcadia, is a Greek word meaning “idyllic rural paradise.”

Well, not all that idyllic. This week, Eileen Wang (D), 58, the mayor of Arcadia since 2022, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of acting as an agent of the Chinese Communist Party and abruptly resigned.

Wang was the council’s first female member from China and its first ‘Asian-American’ Democrat. (Thanks for nothing, Guardian.) She was elected on a platform of homelessness, “collaboration and unity,” and “championing small business.” Arcadia’s homeless population grew, and its small businesses shrank, but on the other hand, it got an exciting communist secret agent.

Admittedly, this is not super surprising in the modern Democrat party, in which you practically trip over Chinese spies on your way to the ribbon table. See, e.g., Eric Swalwell.

Prosecutors said Wang was in charge of spreading “pro-PRC propaganda” in the US. “By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” said Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence and espionage division. In the plea agreement, which Wang signed, she admitted she “received and executed encrypted directives from PRC government officials to post pro-PRC content.” Well, who among us hasn’t received directives from PRC officials from time to time?

Wang faces fines and potentially ten years in federal prison. But more importantly, as a convicted felon, she can no longer hold office or vote.

I mention this “local interest story” because it is part of the larger pattern of resignations, arrests, and indictments that I covered in more detail in Sunday’s C&C post. Here’s the summary, in case you missed it. First, just in the last three weeks:

April 14th — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) resigns from Congress; he had been the Democrats’ leading candidate, it’s “great white hope” for California Governor.

April 20th — the Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud and secretly financing hate groups.

April 21st — Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) resigns mid-campaign for her fourth term, with a pending Miami criminal case over $5 million in allegedly stolen covid disaster-relief funds (CNBC: “third House member to quit this month”).

April 28th — Dr. David Morens , longtime Fauci adviser, indicted by DOJ on covid-related charges.

May 4th — Michigan AG Dana Nessel files a 41-page criminal affidavit charging Fay Beydoun — a Gretchen Whitmer-appointed “nonprofit business leader” — with sixteen felonies for fraud and corruption around a $20 million state grant.

May 8th — Poul Thorsen , former CDC scientist and lead author of the foundational 2003 NEJM paper used for two decades to “disprove” the MMR-autism link, was extradited from Germany and arraigned in Atlanta on two counts of wire fraud and nine counts of money laundering; he’s being held without bail as a flight risk.

May 8th — Mass. State Rep. Christopher Flanagan (D-Dennis) was indicted on eight counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, one count of falsification of records, and three counts of filing false tax returns (~$40K, including a psychic).

May 11th — James Comey indicted by a federal grand jury for his moronic “86 47” seashell art project. (Also, yesterday, USA Today: “Comey says Trump DOJ may seek third indictment.”)

Last week — FBI raided Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas (D) — “Virginia’s most powerful Democrat” and the “architect” of the failed $70M gerrymandering operation — along with her marijuana dispensary, as part of what Acting AG Todd Blanche confirms is an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

Yesterday — Arcadia (Greater LA) Mayor Eileen Wang (D) resigned and pleaded guilty to being a Chinese spy.

That’s just three weeks! All of this wildly gratifying DOJ activity should also be considered in light of the FBI’s Fulton County raid (January 28th) and the FBI’s criminal subpoenas to Maricopa County officials (March), both related to the 2020 Election. This level of politically adjacent prosecution spanning the entire country and involving state and federal levels and deep state actors like the CDC scientists is historically unprecedented. If it weren’t happening right before our astonished eyes, you’d place a Polymarket bet that it could never happen.

🔥 Read the full Coffee and Covid Substack here.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!