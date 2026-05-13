Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

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Arthur Nimz
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Gee say it isn't so. I bet the TDS crowd is already planning to accuse Trump of being a Chinese spy..using this trip to get his latest orders from on Xi. Maybe he has a secret meeting planned with General Tso. Remember, everything that's wrong with America is Trump's fault.

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