Hi friends,

I love that you love America. That you support the Constitution. That you believe in our Judeo-Christian founding.

But I have to tell you - Right now that is not enough.

Words do not win elections.

Conservatives have spent years watching the country change and asking, “How did this happen?”

The honest answer is uncomfortable: it happened while too many good people were busy, distracted, trusting, or waiting for someone else to handle it.

We waited for a better candidate.

We waited for the next election.

We waited for Washington.

We waited for President Trump.

We waited for the Republican Party.

But self-government was never supposed to work that way.

The left knows something conservatives must now relearn: political power is not built only in presidential election years. It is built every day, locally, patiently, and persistently.

They organize.

They train volunteers.

They recruit candidates.

They attend meetings.

They register voters.

They build local networks.

And they stay united.

They shape language, institutions, and narratives long before most people realize a battle is underway.

Conservatives can be strategic, active and effective. We must understand the basic truth: organized people usually defeat disorganized people.

And right now, too many conservatives are informed but inactive.

We know what is wrong.

We share articles.

We complain about the media.

We talk to people who already agree with us.

We wait for others to fix local problems.

That is not happening.

A social media post is not a ground game.

A rally is not a precinct strategy.

A podcast is not a school board majority.

A complaint is not a plan.

If we want better government, safer communities, honest elections, protected property rights, strong families, and constitutional limits on power, then we have to show up.

That means knowing who represents us locally.

It means reading city council and school board agendas.

It means attending county meetings.

It means asking questions before decisions are final.

It means encouraging good people to run for local office.

It means supporting candidates early, not after they are already outspent.

It means registering voters, reminding neighbors about elections, and helping people understand what is at stake.

It means building trusted local communication networks so citizens are not dependent on national media or last-minute campaign mailers.

Most of all, it means accepting that citizenship - which should be an action verb - is not something we can outsource.

Not to Washington.

Not to the RNC.

Not to President Trump.

Not to commentators.

Not to “someone else.”

The Constitution gives us the structure of self-government, but citizens have to use it.

Freedom survives when ordinary people do ordinary civic work consistently.

The person who attends the meeting matters.

The person who reads the agenda matters.

The person who asks, “Who benefits and who pays?” matters.

The person who helps one neighbor understand an issue matters.

The person who notices a bad policy before it becomes law matters.

Conservatives do not need to be loudest. We need to be active and consistent. We need to be better prepared. We need to be more present. We need to stop reacting after the damage is done and start acting while decisions can still be influenced.

There is no time to remain passive.

The November election matters - big time.

And so does the next city council meeting.

So does the next school board vote.

So does the next county agenda.

So does the next local candidate who needs support.

So does the next neighbor who feels alone and needs to know someone else is paying attention.

This country will not be saved by spectators.

It will be strengthened by citizens.

And that means us, my fellow Americans.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

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Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

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Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!