Some interesting news came to my attention today. Well, it does every day since President Trump took office, and what a welcome change to have positive action and results taking place almost daily.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong announced on March 21 that the university has agreed to implement a raft of policy changes in response to the Department of Education’s requirements for combatting campus anti-Semitism in order to receive federal funding. In a March 19 statement, Armstrong acknowledged the nine conditions and wrote that the school had taken corrective steps…

Read more here.

“Good News, Drivers: It’s the End of the Road for the EV Mandate”

President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency has taken the first steps toward terminating President Biden’s electric vehicle mandate that 56% of vehicles sold be electric by 2032. Mr. Trump’s action reflects a return of vehicle choice to individual Americans, a welcome change from Biden’s government control….

Regardless of the advantages or disadvantages of EVs, a government mandate is unjustifiable. Ultimately, vehicle decisions should be left to consumers.

Read the article here.

Centralizing federal procurement under GSA is a direct assault on swampy patronage networks.

From one of my favorite writers, Jeff Childers’ Coffee & Covid Substack:

[One of the] three executive orders [President Trump signed] yesterday… widely ignored by mockingbird media, but was reported by Federal News Network under the bland headline, “Draft EO would make GSA the center of most common buys.” Titled “Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement”, the new order requires for the first time all government purchasing to flow through the General Services Agency. It was wonky, but no less revolutionary. Right now, agencies all run their own purchasing departments. That is obviously inefficient, but more importantly, it conceals waste and abuse in the detritus of a thousand unconnected databases and individualized processes. Under cover of disorganization, agencies can dole out lucrative contracts to favored friends and political patrons. Centralizing federal procurement under GSA is a direct assault on swampy patronage networks. No more fiefdoms, no more “coincidentally awarded” contracts to somebody’s brother’s solar startup in Loudoun County. It was the bureaucratic equivalent of forcing every pirate to check in at Port Royal. The Wild West period of federal purchasing is now ending. For the first time in modern history, the government will maintain a centralized, transparent database of government purchases of all domestic goods and services. To help, DOGE developers have designed an AI tool to help purchasing agents timely review and approve purchase requests. DOGE’s consolidated software and AI system could potentially be an unhackable audit trail highlighting favoritism like a neon mole stuck on a naked mole rat. It wasn’t just reform, it was revolutionary infrastructure.

Another win for DOGE and American taxpayers.

Read details on the other two EO’s covered in ‘Regime Changes’.

The Republican National Committee is quietly achieving election integrity legal victories. Wins are in areas of non-citizen voting, absentee ballots, and signature verification in Arizona, Georgia, and Washington State. Read details here.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the natural assets of the U.S. could be worth triple the country’s $36.6 trillion national debt. "I can tell you, as the head of Interior, where just in Interior, we’ve got 500 million acres of surface. Brook Rollins has another 200 million in the U.S. Forest Service, in U.S. grasslands. So 700 million acres of surface, there’s 700 million acres of subsurface that we have the mineral rights, critical minerals, oil and gas, you know, metallurgical and thermal coal resources. And there’s 2.5 billion acres of offshore, many of which have not been even explored. All of which represent huge, huge assets for us. So if you take our forests, our lands, our grasslands, our lands that are near urban areas, our mineral resources or offshore resources, I think the number is… Double, triple, what our national debt is. It could be a 100 trillion.” According to Burgum, Americans would feel more secure about the looming national debt if they knew what the country’s natural assets are.

Nullify [Overreaching] Federal Environmental and Energy Policy Regulations

U.S. Congress passed two joint resolutions to nullify federal environmental and energy policy regulations implemented during Joe Biden's (D) administration. Congress passed the resolutions through the 1996 Congressional Review Act (CRA), which allowed Congress to nullify new federal regulations that government agencies create through a joint resolution of disapproval. Both chambers of Congress recently passed: 1) House Joint Resolution 35 (HJR35) which opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum, and 2) Natural Gas Systems: Procedures for Facilitating Compliance, Including Netting and Exemptions rule Senate Joint Resolution 11 (SJR11) opposed the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's (BOEM) Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources rule.

President Trump has supported these CRA actions, and I feel confident he will sign them, but I don’t find confirmation if that’s happened yet.

Read more here.

Wins Against Ranked Choice Voting

Are you familiar with ‘ranked choice voting’ (RCV) or ‘national popular vote’? It’s an attempt to do away with the Electoral College which would basically mean New York, California, and Texas (high populations/high density) would control elections. Pretty bad news for our farmers and ranchers, the flyover states, Alaska, etc.

Today’s good news is that states are fighting back and enacting legislation to prohibit RCV.

Iowa, West Virginia and Wyoming have succeeded in banning RCV.

Illinois is still in the fight. A bill pushing RCV is in process now, and we sure hope it fails.

Kansas has SB 6, which would ban ranked-choice voting, on the governor’s desk for signature, and it passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers..

It seems information on RCV is not commonly known. Here are three places you can learn more about RCV. A good idea to spread the word too.

Ballotpedia

Save Our States

Stop RCV

The Popularity of DOGE

Even with the anti-Musk campaign, there is still strong support for the DOGE effort. A new NBC poll got some striking results when it asked which of the following best describes the DOGE effort: “1) It should continue, as much more needs to be done; 2) It is needed but should slow down to assess the impact; 3) It is reckless and should stop now before more damage is done; and 4) There is no need to cut the size of the federal government and its spending.”

Thirty-three percent said DOGE should continue, while 28% said it is needed but should slow down. Add 33% and 28%, and you get 61% who support the concept of and the need for DOGE. That’s a solid majority - still solid after all the attacks on Musk.

Read more here.

On a side note: You think the stuff we’ve learned about waste, fraud and abuse so far is bad?

Today’s ‘This takes the cake’ award for total brass goes to the director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) for being on a [6] years-long business trip to D.C. so he could have all of his meals and living expenses covered by taxpayers, simply for showing up to the office.

What surprised me most about my FMCS investigation was what happened afterward: nothing. An inspector general made a referral to the FBI, but there were no prosecutions. Instead, President Barack Obama nominated a chief subject of the investigation to the top job. A decade later, Trump has done what even the agency’s own employees said should happen: shut it down.

You truly will be shocked - above and beyond the shocks so far. Read the full details here.

