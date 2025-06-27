Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

Jack Sotallaro
2d

I am not a lawyer, and I haven't been in a Holiday Inn Express in years however, reading the text of the 14th Amendment, and ascribing to it the meaning assumed by the writers, it seems the amendment applies to the children of ex-slaves only. That was the stated purpose of the amendment, that's what the language says. If you aren't a citizen you're not "subject to the jurisdiction thereof", you are a subject of your native land.

An amendment that was meant to solidify the standing of the children of ex-slaves gets used for a purpose for which it was not written - time for SCOTUS to fix this problem once and for all.

