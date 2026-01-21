Hi friends,

I think you’ll enjoy the words below. I’m writing (for another publication) about certain American heroes, and it made me think… Sometimes, I have to ask myself a deeper question. So, the question that I asked myself today was, What is and what isn’t an American Hero…

This speaks from and to my heart. Patriotism isn’t what the left would tell you today; it’s stewardship.

An American hero

is not someone without flaws.

An American hero acts

when liberty is threatened.

Speaks when truth carries risk.

Sacrifices comfort for principle.

An American hero

is someone who stands when standing is costly.

An American hero does not

seek power for its own sake.

Trade freedom for control.

Use authority to silence others.

They are not saints.

They are not symbols.

They are men and women

who step forward

when the cost is real

and the outcome unknown.

They live in their own time —

with its limits, its dangers, its unfinished truths.

Their greatness is not found

in who they are alone —

but in what they leave behind.

A freer people.

A stronger foundation.

A nation well worth defending.

An American hero

does not require perfection.

History has never demanded it —

only courage.

Their courage does not come from knowing they will win —

but from acting even if they might lose everything.

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

-from the closing sentence of the Declaration of Independence (1776)

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

While I strive for accuracy and transparency, readers are encouraged to verify all details using the official sources and references provided. Any references to third-party material are included solely for your consideration and do not necessarily reflect my views or imply endorsement.

If you share this content, please include this disclaimer to preserve context and clarity for all readers.

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I welcome ‘letters to the editor’ type emails and may publish yours. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!