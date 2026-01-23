Hi friends,

I’ve curated the below from several sources. This will give you an overview.

(January State of Play: America’s Repositioning)

For much of the past three decades, Americans were encouraged to believe that history had settled into a stable pattern — that globalization, diplomacy, and economic interdependence would naturally reduce conflict and ensure cooperation. That assumption shaped foreign policy, trade agreements, defense priorities, and even domestic decision-making. But the world has changed — and the pace of that change has accelerated.

Today, nations are no longer operating as though stability is guaranteed. Military spending is rising across Europe and Asia. Supply chains are being re-shored or redirected. Strategic resources are once again being treated as matters of national security rather than market convenience. This is not a sudden shift — it is a correction to a worldview that no longer matches reality.

The United States is adjusting accordingly.

America’s repositioning does not signal aggression or isolation. It reflects realism — the understanding that national strength remains essential in an increasingly competitive world. Russia’s continued military expansion, China’s global infrastructure ambitions, and growing instability across key regions have made clear that deterrence still matters. Preparedness still matters. Geography still matters.

This recalibration is visible in renewed attention to defense readiness, Arctic security, and alliance accountability. Rather than assuming permanent alignment among partners, U.S. policy has increasingly emphasized shared responsibility. Allies are encouraged to contribute proportionally. Strategic regions once overlooked are again being evaluated for long-term significance.

At the same time, economic security has become inseparable from foreign policy. Dependence on adversarial supply chains — whether for energy, rare earth minerals, pharmaceuticals, or advanced technology — has proven risky. Repositioning means reducing vulnerability. It means ensuring that essential materials, manufacturing capacity, and energy production are not controlled by competitors who do not share democratic values or transparent systems.

This shift helps explain why foreign policy discussions today increasingly overlap with domestic investment. Trade negotiations, diplomatic leverage, and defense partnerships are no longer treated as abstract global engagement. They are being evaluated by a simpler standard: does this strengthen the United States at home?

Critics sometimes frame this approach as transactional. Supporters view it differently — as accountable. Nations, like individuals, must protect their long-term interests while still cooperating where possible. Diplomacy does not require naïveté, and cooperation does not require vulnerability.

Importantly, repositioning is not a rejection of alliances. It is a recognition that alliances function best when they are balanced and mutual. Stability built on assumption alone cannot endure. Stability built on strength has a far better track record.

For Americans, this moment can feel unfamiliar after years of hearing that global integration was irreversible. But history suggests otherwise. Periods of transition are rarely comfortable — yet they often bring clarity. A world that is once again honest about competition allows nations to plan responsibly rather than pretend risk does not exist.

America’s repositioning is not about dominating others. It is about ensuring that decisions affecting national security, economic resilience, and future generations are not outsourced to chance or goodwill alone.

In a changing world, clarity is not fear.

It is preparation.

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

