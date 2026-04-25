Realism from an American Conservative

Realism from an American Conservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Nimz's avatar
Arthur Nimz
2d

Kevin Warsh thinks he has a better way to prove it's real and when the senate votes his confirmation, we will know if he's right.

Warsh will need to rearchitect the Federal Reserve. Specifically, the measures, metrics and models the Fed has used for decades to measure and predict the state of our economy and the new Industrial boom phenomena.

He has stated that the first order of business will be to investigate alternative measures of inflation. Warsh believes that many economists have been correct in arguing that there are much better and more accurate measurements and metrics for understanding and predicting underlying inflationary pressures than the headline personal consumption expenditure price index or the core index. And they are certainly much better than the ad hoc indexes analysts like to cite to prove that inflation is really doing what their false narratives imply.

Warsh was critical of “Dubya’s” and Fed Chair Bernanke’s financial sleight-of-hand called quantitative easing (QE) back in 2008 and he also correctly argued that Fed Chair Jerome ((too late) Powell waited too long to pull back Biden's pandemic-era accommodative monetary policy.

Warsh has a record of changing his views on monetary policy when the facts change and NOT because of who is sitting in the Oval office. Let’s hope that’s the case moving forward.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellen A Leyrer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture