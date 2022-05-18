Americanism
God Bless the USA
I love America. It seems we sometimes take America and all it means for granted. This article is all about being conscious – having it in the front of our minds – of what America means to us individually. Let’s take time to consider the lyrics to these great songs and to be grateful and proud.
Color Me America (Dolly Parton)
I am red and white and blue
These are colors that ring true
To all I am and feel and love and do
I stand proud and brave and tall
I want justice for us all
Color me America, red, white and blue
I see red when evil speaks
Spilling red blood on our streets
And I feel blue from grief and sorrow that it brings
But the white, the light of love
God's own Spirit like a dove
Lifts us up and hands to us an olive branch
Oh, sweet freedom, may you stay
In our land and lives always
And may peace and beauty fill our hearts anew
And may we all stand up for you
May our thoughts and deeds be true
And be worthy of your stripes...red, white and blue
I am red and white and blue
These are colors that ring true
To all I love and feel and see and do
Oh, I stand proud and brave and tall
I want justice for us all
So color me America, red, white and blue
Oh, sweet America
God won't you shed, won't you shed your grace on Thee
And crown Thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea
Oh, color me, color me America
Red, white and blue, color me America
America (Neil Diamond)
Far,
We've been traveling far
Without a home
But not without a star
Free,
Only want to be free
We huddle close
Hang on to a dream
On the boats and on the planes
They're coming to America
Never looking back again,
They're coming to America
Home
Don't it seem so far away
Oh, we're traveling light today
In the eye of the storm
In the eye of the storm
Home
To a new and a shiny place
Make our bed and we'll say our grace
Freedom's light burning warm
Freedom's light burning warm
Everywhere around the world
They're coming to America
Ev'ry time that flag's unfurled
They're coming to America
Got a dream to take them there
They're coming to America
Got a dream they've come to share
They're coming to America
They're coming to America
They're coming to America
They're coming to America
They're coming to America
Today, Today,
Today, Today, Today
My country 'tis of thee (today)
Sweet land of liberty (today)
Of thee I sing (today)
Of thee I sing
Today, Today, Today
Today, today, today......
God Bless the USA (Lee Greenwood)
If tomorrow all the things were gone I'd worked for all my life
And I had to start again with just my children and my wife
I'd thank my lucky stars to be livin' here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land
God bless the USA
From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas, from sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston and New York to LA
Well, there's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say
That I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land
God bless the USA
And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land
God bless the USA
Star Spangled Banner
Oh, say can you see
By the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed
At the twilight's last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars
Through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watched
Were so gallantly streaming?
And the rockets' red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night
That our flag was still there
O say, does that star-spangled
Banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free
And the home of the brave!
Taken from Matthew 5:14–16, America has been called a ‘Shining City on a Hill’. As Jesus bade us, let us be a light unto the world; let us show the world the good, starting with those oft-repeated words, “Judeo-Christian values”.
“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good. “
For entertainment and fact, I submit to you the following. Though read and watched 10 years ago, it is as timely now as it was then. Enjoy, then get ready, stand up, and stand together; conservatives must unite!
Video (16 minutes) - Andrew Breitbart Speech at CPAC, February 10, 2012. Speech delivered by the publisher of Breitbart.com, Breitbart.tv, Biggovernment.com, Bigjournalism.com, BigHollywood.com and Bigpeace.com at CPAC 2012
A Call For Unity at CPAC 2012; We All Must Find Common Ground. (Author uncertain, appears to be David someone.)
Excerpts:
The year was one of turmoil for the conservative movement, as we faced a divisive counter-revolution by the Democrats and the media.
The Republican establishment, together with social conservatives, libertarians and the Tea Party, waged war against the administration, the public sector unions, the mainstream media, and the Progressive movement, writ large. And simultaneously, in these terrible economic times and our new, challenging political reality, we were unfortunately, too often, fighting each other.
Yet the last year has had [us] often fighting our own.
But we need to work with each other. Not against each other. We need to communicate better. We cannot let internecine battles and pressures of high-stakes politics separate us at a time when unity is needed most.
We need to unite []. White, black, gay and straight. Tea Party, Social Conservatives, establishment types, Libertarians and Neo-Cons, alike. We all must find common ground. Not just for the sake of winning this monumental election. But to reclaim the [America of our founders].
I will step up to the podium and in no uncertain terms declare a call to arms. Patriots need to unite behind our candidate, behind the GOP, behind the conservative movement. Or else.
And for the grand finale of this call to the patriot in each of us, I suggest that we all give conscious thought to the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. Consider anew what it means and how we exhibit our allegiance.
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America
And to the Republic for which it stands,
One Nation under God,
Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
God bless America and God bless you.