I love America. It seems we sometimes take America and all it means for granted. This article is all about being conscious – having it in the front of our minds – of what America means to us individually. Let’s take time to consider the lyrics to these great songs and to be grateful and proud.

Color Me America (Dolly Parton)

I am red and white and blue

These are colors that ring true

To all I am and feel and love and do

I stand proud and brave and tall

I want justice for us all

Color me America, red, white and blue

I see red when evil speaks

Spilling red blood on our streets

And I feel blue from grief and sorrow that it brings

But the white, the light of love

God's own Spirit like a dove

Lifts us up and hands to us an olive branch

Oh, sweet freedom, may you stay

In our land and lives always

And may peace and beauty fill our hearts anew

And may we all stand up for you

May our thoughts and deeds be true

And be worthy of your stripes...red, white and blue

I am red and white and blue

These are colors that ring true

To all I love and feel and see and do

Oh, I stand proud and brave and tall

I want justice for us all

So color me America, red, white and blue

Oh, sweet America

God won't you shed, won't you shed your grace on Thee

And crown Thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea

Oh, color me, color me America

Red, white and blue, color me America

America (Neil Diamond)

Far,

We've been traveling far

Without a home

But not without a star

Free,

Only want to be free

We huddle close

Hang on to a dream

On the boats and on the planes

They're coming to America

Never looking back again,

They're coming to America

Home

Don't it seem so far away

Oh, we're traveling light today

In the eye of the storm

In the eye of the storm

Home

To a new and a shiny place

Make our bed and we'll say our grace

Freedom's light burning warm

Freedom's light burning warm

Everywhere around the world

They're coming to America

Ev'ry time that flag's unfurled

They're coming to America

Got a dream to take them there

They're coming to America

Got a dream they've come to share

They're coming to America

They're coming to America

They're coming to America

They're coming to America

They're coming to America

Today, Today,

Today, Today, Today

My country 'tis of thee (today)

Sweet land of liberty (today)

Of thee I sing (today)

Of thee I sing

Today, Today, Today

Today, today, today......

God Bless the USA (Lee Greenwood)

If tomorrow all the things were gone I'd worked for all my life

And I had to start again with just my children and my wife

I'd thank my lucky stars to be livin' here today

'Cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can't take that away

And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free

And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me

And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today

'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land

God bless the USA

From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee

Across the plains of Texas, from sea to shining sea

From Detroit down to Houston and New York to LA

Well, there's pride in every American heart

And it's time we stand and say

That I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free

And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me

And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today

'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land

God bless the USA

And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free

And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me

And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today

'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land

God bless the USA

Star Spangled Banner

Oh, say can you see

By the dawn's early light

What so proudly we hailed

At the twilight's last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars

Through the perilous fight

O'er the ramparts we watched

Were so gallantly streaming?

And the rockets' red glare

The bombs bursting in air

Gave proof through the night

That our flag was still there

O say, does that star-spangled

Banner yet wave

O'er the land of the free

And the home of the brave!

Taken from Matthew 5:14–16, America has been called a ‘Shining City on a Hill’. As Jesus bade us, let us be a light unto the world; let us show the world the good, starting with those oft-repeated words, “Judeo-Christian values”.

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good. “

For entertainment and fact, I submit to you the following. Though read and watched 10 years ago, it is as timely now as it was then. Enjoy, then get ready, stand up, and stand together; conservatives must unite!

Video (16 minutes) - Andrew Breitbart Speech at CPAC, February 10, 2012. Speech delivered by the publisher of Breitbart.com, Breitbart.tv, Biggovernment.com, Bigjournalism.com, BigHollywood.com and Bigpeace.com at CPAC 2012

A Call For Unity at CPAC 2012; We All Must Find Common Ground. (Author uncertain, appears to be David someone.)

Excerpts:

The year was one of turmoil for the conservative movement, as we faced a divisive counter-revolution by the Democrats and the media.

The Republican establishment, together with social conservatives, libertarians and the Tea Party, waged war against the administration, the public sector unions, the mainstream media, and the Progressive movement, writ large. And simultaneously, in these terrible economic times and our new, challenging political reality, we were unfortunately, too often, fighting each other.

Yet the last year has had [us] often fighting our own.

But we need to work with each other. Not against each other. We need to communicate better. We cannot let internecine battles and pressures of high-stakes politics separate us at a time when unity is needed most.

We need to unite []. White, black, gay and straight. Tea Party, Social Conservatives, establishment types, Libertarians and Neo-Cons, alike. We all must find common ground. Not just for the sake of winning this monumental election. But to reclaim the [America of our founders].

I will step up to the podium and in no uncertain terms declare a call to arms. Patriots need to unite behind our candidate, behind the GOP, behind the conservative movement. Or else.

And for the grand finale of this call to the patriot in each of us, I suggest that we all give conscious thought to the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. Consider anew what it means and how we exhibit our allegiance.

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America

And to the Republic for which it stands,

One Nation under God,

Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

God bless America and God bless you.