Hi friends,

I was out of town for a bit, and a whole lot was happening. I hope your Easter was wonderful.

Take heart from the below - more progress in bringing back true America.

Sometimes the headlines can feel like a firehose of doom. (The panic-ers are loud.) But over just the past 13 days, there’s been a steady stream of good news you might’ve missed—real progress, real wins. From border security to manufacturing to energy independence, here’s a roundup of what’s quietly (and powerfully) reshaping America.

Restoring Sovereignty & Border Security

April 23, 2025 – Border Crossings Plunge 41% as Trump’s Border Policies Kick In

Right out of the gate, Trump reinstated Remain in Mexico, deportation proceedings, and restarted border wall construction. The result? Illegal crossings have dropped 41%. Sanctuary cities are nervous again, and the asylum loopholes are closing.

Read more here.

Even more impressive is that in March 2025, illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted by approximately 94% compared to March 2024, reaching the lowest levels in decades.

And it’s not just at the border where the comeback is happening—American manufacturing is flexing its muscles, too.

Reviving American Manufacturing & Jobs

Manufacturing isn’t just back—it’s booming.

April 17, 2025 – Chobani’s $1.2 Billion Dairy Expansion Adds 1,000 Jobs

Chobani is betting big on America, building a massive dairy facility in New York to process 12 million pounds of milk a day. This project will double their workforce in the state and signals that “Made in America” is here to stay.

Read more here.

April 21, 2025 – Guardian Bikes Revs Up Indiana Manufacturing

Remember when 97% of bicycles were made overseas? Not anymore. Thanks to Trump’s tariffs, Guardian Bikes is investing $19 million to bring large-scale bike frame manufacturing back to Indiana. They’re scaling up from 100,000 to over a million U.S.-made bikes.

Read more here.

Corporate America is investing too—and it’s not just talk. Here’s what came in this week alone:

These aren’t pipe dreams. They’re shovels in the ground and jobs in the pipeline.

And energy independence? That’s gaining steam, too.

Energy Independence & Resource Development

April 18, 2025 – Chevron’s Energy Boost in the Gulf

Chevron isn’t just talking about energy security—they’re drilling it. Their Ballymore project in the Gulf of America is set to hit 300,000 barrels per day by 2026, helping drive down prices and secure America’s energy future.

Read more here.

April 16, 2025 – Trump Unlocks Offshore Critical Minerals

Critical minerals? We’ve got ‘em. Trump signed an executive order opening offshore areas for rare earth and mineral development—essential for tech, defense, and energy independence—cutting reliance on China.

Read more here.

Energy prices down. Manufacturing up. But that’s only part of the story. The administration is also making moves to rein in monopolies and empower small businesses.

Cutting Red Tape & Ending Crony Capitalism

April 14, 2025 – Deregulation Blitz: Trump Targets Monopolies

Trump’s not just cutting any regulations—he’s gutting the ones that prop up monopolies and crush small businesses. His sweeping order forces agencies to remove rules that stifle competition and jack up prices for everyday Americans. Lower prices, more freedom.

Read more here.

Of course, none of it works without the rule of law—and that’s getting some serious attention too.

Restoring Integrity & Rule of Law

Because laws are only as good as the people who enforce them.

April 14, 2025 – Arizona Removes 50,000 Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

Arizona is scrubbing up to 50,000 noncitizens from its voter rolls, thanks to a lawsuit by America First Legal. For all the media handwringing, it turns out enforcing election law is wildly popular with voters.

Read more here.

April 25, 2025 – Judicial Accountability: Two Judges Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants

In a significant move underscoring the Trump administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws, two judges were arrested for allegedly assisting illegal immigrants in evading federal authorities.

Read more here.

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on charges of obstruction and concealing a person to prevent arrest. She is accused of helping Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant facing domestic abuse charges, escape ICE agents by directing him through a private exit in the courthouse.

Read more here and here.

New Mexico: Former Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife were arrested for allegedly harboring Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, a suspected member of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, at their residence. They are also accused of tampering with evidence to obstruct federal investigations.

Read more here.

These arrests highlight the administration's stance that no one is above the law, aiming to restore integrity within the judiciary and reinforce immigration enforcement.

And while law enforcement stays sharp at home, Trump is flexing America’s leadership muscles abroad.

Reclaiming Global Leadership

April 14, 2025 – U.S. Reclaims Priority in Panama Canal

China’s influence at the Panama Canal just got squeezed (a little more). A new deal gives U.S. military ships priority access—first and free—while pushing Chinese interests out of Canal facilities. No new bases, but a major shift in leverage.

Read more here.

April 14, 2025 – U.S.-Iran Talks Go Direct

Trump’s negotiators broke through years of stalemate, shifting U.S.-Iran talks from indirect backchanneling to direct conversations. Just sitting at the same table is progress, and the world’s watching.

Read more here.

Back home, there’s even good news on the digital front—making government simpler and more secure.

Modernizing Government for Citizens

April 25, 2025 – Digital Social Security Cards Are Here

Forget lost paperwork. The Trump administration launched digital Social Security cards, giving Americans secure, mobile access to their SSN—no tracking, no geolocation, just simplicity.

Read more here.

Wrapping it Up:

In less than two weeks, these aren’t just headlines—they’re real wins for America. Jobs, security, energy, freedom. The momentum is real, and it’s building. Don’t let the noise fool you—the Great American Comeback is underway!

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!