Hi friends,

We know AI data centers are a big part of news these days. People are concerned for a variety of reasons, and big business wants the projected profit, and AI is national security.

I just never imagined Google having to outsource for computer power…

Google’s decision to pay nearly $920 million per month to SpaceX for access to 110,000 Nvidia GPUs may be one of the most revealing developments yet in the AI boom.

At first, does it sounds like just another big-tech business deal? But wait, why would Google, of all companies, need more compute capacity? The bigger story is what it tells us about the unprecedented demand for computing power behind artificial intelligence.

Google is one of the world’s largest technology companies. It already owns and operates vast networks of data centers around the globe. Yet according to reports, Google is willing to spend almost $1 billion every month to rent computing capacity rather than wait for additional infrastructure to come online.

That should get our attention.

For months, Americans have been hearing about proposals for new data centers, power plants, transmission lines, substations, water projects, and industrial-scale infrastructure. Many have wondered whether the demand is real or whether the industry is simply overbuilding.

This deal confirms that the demand is very real.

The challenge is that AI requires much more than software. It requires physical infrastructure: computer chips, massive server buildings, electricity, cooling systems, water, networking equipment, transformers, and transmission lines. In many places, the limiting factor is no longer the availability of AI chips. It is whether there is enough power and infrastructure to run them.

I do not believe every proposed data center should be approved. Communities still have legitimate concerns about water use, power demand, noise, land conversion, tax incentives, local control, and property rights.

But it does help explain why the pressure to build continues to intensify.

The AI debate is often presented as a competition between companies or even nations. Increasingly, however, it appears to be an infrastructure race. The companies that secure enough power, computing capacity, and physical infrastructure may gain the greatest advantage.

Personally, I’m not against data centers in general, but PEOPLE must be prioritized over big business. And that must include agricultural land - food - and water.

Whether one supports or opposes the rapid expansion of AI, this deal points out that the “cloud” is not something just floating in the sky. It is built on real land, using real resources, and the demand for that infrastructure appears to be growing faster than many expected.

Source:

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/05/google-to-pay-spacex-920-million-a-month-for-xai-compute-capacity.html

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land (8/13/2025)

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

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Disclaimer:

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