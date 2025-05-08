Hi friends,

As of May 6, 2025, President Donald J. Trump's administration has successfully secured the release of 47 detained Americans abroad, marking a "47 for the 47th" milestone. This achievement underscores the administration's commitment to bringing Americans home and has been highlighted in the White House article titled "Promises Made, Promises Kept: President Trump Brings Americans Home"

This initiative aligns with Trump's public commitment to protect American citizens and restore U.S. strength abroad, and this milestone reflects the President’s proactive approach to international diplomacy and the emphasis on prioritizing the safety and return of American citizens.

47 for the 47th: President Trump Brings Americans Home

In a world increasingly plagued by instability and political posturing, President Donald J. Trump’s administration has accomplished something both symbolically powerful and, in practice, life-changing: the successful return of 47 Americans detained abroad. The phrase “47 for the 47th” is more than a slogan. It’s a landmark achievement, a deeply human victory, and a sharp contrast to the hollow platitudes of past administrations.

This milestone underscores what many Americans have long hoped for: real leadership that delivers real outcomes. Each of these 47 stories represents a person — a family torn apart and now reunited. Some were held in Taliban prisons, others in Russian penal colonies, or in Venezuela under trumped-up charges. Their release wasn't part of backroom deals with billion-dollar price tags or prisoner swaps involving war criminals. No ransom, no concessions. Just clear, decisive action driven by one principle: American lives come first.

Compare this to prior presidential hostage deals. Under President Obama, Bowe Bergdahl — a soldier who deserted his post — was exchanged for five Taliban leaders. Under President Biden, WNBA player Brittney Griner was swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer nicknamed the "Merchant of Death." These deals were heavily publicized but deeply criticized for what they symbolized: that America would bargain away leverage — or values — for political optics. In stark contrast, Trump’s approach is refreshingly simple and strikingly effective: “Don’t apologize for being strong. Negotiate from a position of strength.”

What also sets this operation apart is the speed and clarity with which it unfolded. Unlike previous administrations that relied on lengthy, bureaucratic backchannels, Trump’s team operated with urgency, bypassing red tape and making it clear to foreign governments that holding Americans would not be tolerated. Special Envoy Adam Boehler and others worked with laser focus, and the President’s direct involvement — such as his personal promise to Marc Fogel’s 95-year-old mother that her son would come home — demonstrated public accountability rarely seen in foreign policy.

In the words of Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler, President Trump “has made bringing Americans home a top priority and people respond to that.”

Yet, the mainstream media has remained relatively quiet. In an age when headlines are dominated by scandal and distraction, the release of dozens of wrongfully detained Americans has gone largely underreported. Imagine the media frenzy if such a feat had been accomplished under a different administration — there would be talk of Nobel Peace Prizes. But when Trump delivers, the silence is deafening. It raises a troubling question: Has our media become so politically biased that it won't recognize diplomacy when it works?

Trump’s actions on this front aren’t just politically significant — they’re morally grounded. They reject the transactional cynicism of the modern global order and restore a sense of moral clarity to U.S. diplomacy. His administration isn’t interested in trading one injustice for another. Instead, the goal is restoration: of freedom, dignity, and respect for Americans, wherever they are.

This is “America First” in practice, not as an abstract policy, but as a rescue mission. It’s about prioritizing citizens over posturing, outcomes over optics, and strength over appeasement. For the families of the 47 Americans who are now home — that strength wasn’t just symbolic. It was lifesaving.

And for everyday Americans watching from a distance, it’s a reminder that diplomacy isn’t just for foreign ministers and embassies. It’s about you. It’s about knowing that if the worst ever happens — if you or someone you love is unjustly detained abroad — your country will move heaven and earth to bring you home. That’s not rhetoric. That’s results.

Notable individuals among those released include:

Ksenia Karelina: Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American ballerina, was arrested in January 2024 during a visit to her family in Yekaterinburg, Russia. She was accused of treason for donating $51 to a Ukrainian charity shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Facing a potential 12-year sentence, Karelina was detained for 15 months. Her release was secured through a prisoner swap in April 2025, facilitated by President Trump's administration. Upon her return, she met with President Trump at the White House, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for his efforts, stating:

“Mr. Trump, I’m so, so grateful for you to bring me home and for [the] American government. And I never felt more blessed to be American — and I’m so, so happy to get home. Thank you.” (New York Post)

Marc Fogel: Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania-based history teacher, was detained in Russia in August 2021 for possessing medical marijuana prescribed for chronic pain. His release in February fulfilled the promise President Trump made to Fogel’s mother. Mark was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony. Fogel's case gained attention due to the severity of the sentence for a non-violent offense. In February 2025, after extensive diplomatic negotiations, President Trump's administration secured his release.

Upon his return, Fogel expressed profound gratitude, stating, "President Trump is a hero … I will forever be indebted to President Trump."

Michael McFaul, U.S. Ambassador to Russia under President Obama, reacted to Marc Fogel’s release and said: “Hallelujah! Fantastic news! Praise be to President Donald Trump … This is just fantastic news for anybody who cares about patriotic Americans.” (x.com)

Keith Siegel: Keith Siegel, an American-Israeli dual national, was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. He was held in Gaza for 484 days under dire conditions. In February 2025, Siegel was released as part of a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by President Trump's administration. Upon his return, Siegel expressed deep gratitude, stating:

"I am here and I am alive. President Trump, you saved my life. You saved the life of 33 hostages because of your efforts." (The White House)

George Glezmann: George Glezmann, a U.S. citizen, was detained by the Taliban while visiting Afghanistan, December 2022 for 836 days. Glezmann was released in March. Accused of espionage, he was held for over two years under harsh conditions. His release was secured in March 2025 through negotiations led by President Trump's special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, with assistance from Qatari officials. Glezmann's return was celebrated as a significant diplomatic achievement, highlighting the administration's commitment to bringing Americans home. He expressed immense gratitude, saying:

President Trump — amazing. Thank God he’s in the White House... I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty, my freedom. (New York Post)

Youras Ziankovich: Youras Ziankovich, a Belarusian-American lawyer and opposition figure, was arrested in Moscow in April 2021 and extradited to Belarus, where he faced charges of plotting to assassinate President Alexander Lukashenko. He was sentenced to over 13 years in prison, a conviction widely criticized as politically motivated. After years of diplomatic efforts, including coordination with Lithuanian authorities, Ziankovich was released in April 2025 and returned to the United States. He was also the most recent citizen (#47) to be rescued. (Presidential Prayer Team) (New York Post)

Tony Holden: Tony Holden, an American defense contractor from Tennessee, was detained in Kuwait in November 2022 on drug-related charges, which his family claims were fabricated. Allegedly coerced into signing a confession in Arabic, Holden was sentenced to five years in prison. After 902 days of detention, he was released in April 2025 as part of a goodwill gesture by Kuwait, following diplomatic interventions by the U.S. government. (Black Westchester Magazine)

David Estrella: David Estrella, a 64-year-old U.S. citizen and pharmaceutical quality control specialist, was detained in Venezuela on charges related to alleged attempts to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. His detention was part of a broader pattern of political arrests in the country. In January 2025, following diplomatic engagement by President Trump's envoy Richard Grenell, Estrella was among six Americans released by the Venezuelan government. (Politico)

Six Americans – Venezuela

In January 2025, five other Americans (in addition to David Estrella) detained in Venezuela were released following the meeting between President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. envoy Richard Grenell. The detainees, held on various charges, were freed as part of diplomatic negotiations aimed at improving U.S.-Venezuela relations. Their release was seen as a significant achievement for the Trump administration's foreign policy efforts. (CBS News)

23 Americans – Kuwait

As of late April 2025, 23 American citizens (who had been detained on various charges, including drug-related offenses) have been released from detention in Kuwait. These releases occurred in two waves: the first in March and the second in April. The detainees, many of whom were military contractors and veterans, had faced allegations of coerced confessions and mistreatment. The releases were facilitated by diplomatic efforts from the Trump administration, particularly by envoy Adam Boehler, and were characterized as goodwill gestures by Kuwait. Their release was part of a broader initiative to address wrongful detentions of Americans abroad. (AP News) (New York Post)

Trust. When was the last time Americans could trust the President? Doing what you said you’d do - the sign of integrity.

These cases underscore the Trump administration's concerted efforts to secure the release of Americans detained abroad. Each case involved complex diplomatic negotiations and highlights President Trump’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and freedom of U.S. citizens.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

References to other sources do not necessarily reflect my opinions, and I make no claim to their veracity or completeness. I provide them for your consideration.

(AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

This message reflects my personal perspective on current events. While I strive for accuracy, please verify details through official sources linked above. If sharing, I encourage readers to include this disclaimer to ensure clarity.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Until next time…

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Or email me, and let’s have a problem-solving conversation. I hope we can create a caucus with positive, back-to-the-founders’-dream-for-America results. Have a topic you want to know more about?

Some housekeeping…

Going forward, you may need to check your spam folder. And please mark this address as ‘not spam.’ If the newsletter isn’t in your spam folder either, you should look in the Promotions tab.

You can always see everything on the website, RationalAmerican.org.

Thanks again for reading! I’m glad you’re here!