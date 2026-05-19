Hi friends,

I saw this article in 2022. The premise is still the same.

When voter turnout is low, your vote counts way more. Think about it. If 1 in 10 voters vote, your vote counts for 10 votes.

Make your vote count. It’s never been more important.

How 100 Votes Could Change America, iVoterGuide

Could our nation’s increasingly divided political landscape, with such an even split between the Left and the Right . . .

. . . actually be a good thing?

For example twenty-eight states—over half the country—had state legislative races decided by fewer than 100 votes in the 2022 elections.

Of those races, 52% were won by Republicans and 48% were won by Democrats.

Some in the faith community see this extreme level of political polarization as an example of why our nation is lost.

But they’re wrong.

I believe it’s how we’re going to win our nation back. How?

Because narrow margins give us the opportunity to swing more elections.

If all it takes is 100 votes to swing hundreds of races in more than half the United States, then Judeo-Christian voters have the opportunity to win every single one—and dramatically shift the balance of power back towards faith, family, and Constitutional freedom.

iVoterGuide is directing our resources toward driving this shift at the state and local level for the rest of the year.

Here are three key reasons I believe this plan will work—and why iVoterGuide is the best-equipped organization to lead the charge:

#1 – Swinging state and local races is MUCH easier in off-year elections.

The lack of media coverage for any elections other than the big presidential and national-level elections every two years is almost enough to make you think no other elections exist . . . but they do.

State and local races are happening right under the nose of many voters, with outcomes that will have a MUCH larger impact on their everyday lives than who represents them in Congress.

Conservative activists in many states are pushing to pass legislation defending unborn life, protecting children from the LGBTQ+ agenda, preserving religious freedom, and advancing other crucial issues. However, this legislation will not become law if we don’t gain majorities at the state level in 2023.

While the liberal media distracts voters with national issues, iVoterGuide is doubling down on identifying the most conservative candidates at the state and local level and turning out faith-based voters to put them in office.

Just 100 more Judeo-Christian votes would’ve been enough to swing hundreds of these elections in 2022. And with your financial support today, we’re going to ensure those 100 extra values voters get informed and get out to vote in 2023.

#2 – Swinging state and local elections can only be done with a vast, nationwide network.

Affecting the kind of sweeping change we need requires a multi-state, multi-level network with the groundwork in place to get the job done.

iVoterGuide already has that grassroots network in place—and it works.

Our 60-member strong network of partner organizations allows our data identifying the most biblically aligned candidates in state and local elections to actually reach voters in those elections.

The results? iVoterGuide educated a record 6.8 million voters in 2022—FAR exceeding our 5 million voter goal.

Your support will mean we can pour more resources into increasing this number in 2023 and creating as many 100-vote swings as possible in state and local elections across the country.

#3 – iVoterGuide has a proven track record of swinging state and local elections.

Not only did our 2022 research significantly contribute to conservative victories in 2,523 races, but our voter guides were a key factor in directly swinging 260 races—the majority of those (60 percent) at the state and local level.

That’s tremendous impact where it counts.

And now in 2023, with fewer national races to spend resources on, we can direct our entire arsenal at shifting more races at the state and local level.

The more resources we have, the more state legislature, city council, school board, and other local races we can cover—and the more impact we can have!

These races have godly, freedom-loving candidates on the ballot, ready to go to battle to defend our biblical values.

We just need a few more votes from the faith community—100 more is all it will take in HUNDREDS of these races—to elect solid conservative candidates and start turning our nation around.

If a 100-vote remnant is all it takes, let’s not be caught sleeping.

Let’s win those votes in every race possible .

For our future,

Debbie Wuthnow

President, iVoterGuide

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind.

White paper on land and water rights: Property Rights and Freedom: A White Paper on America’s Disappearing Land

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.

VoteTexas.gov, https://www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/index.html

Disclaimer:

As always, do your own research and make up your own mind. This Substack is provided for informational and commentary purposes only. All claims or statements are based on publicly available sources and are presented as analysis and opinion, not legal conclusions.

No assertion is made of unlawful conduct by any individual, company, or government entity unless such claims are supported by formal public records or verified legal documents. The views expressed here reflect my personal perspective on property rights and land use issues.

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Until next time…

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